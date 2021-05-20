Delray Beach businesses hope outdoor dining will become permanent

Delray Beach has extended outdoor dining for restaurants along Atlantic Avenue, but many businesses are hopeful it can become permanent.

I'm South County reporterand during the pandemic buBeach were allowed to useNow the question is, willit?

This is what we were adining room over the bridgBeach is one of the many rthat were allowed to extenoutside another 50 seats aable to add to the restaurhave during the beginningDan Newman says those addehelps keep them open throupast Tuesday, the City coma renewal with F dot to keon atlantic avenue.

The Cihas to decide it felt letkeep this added outdoor spI think it's important forfix what's not broken.

Newspace isn't going anywhereand proved to be very effeof them.

Laura Simon withAuthority, says most placeextra space and they hopeinto a more permanent optiwe go into summertime.

We