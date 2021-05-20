'Above Average' Hurricane Season Expected This Year, After Record 2020

The expectation is for an above-average hurricane season.
But here’s the biggest takeaway in any year – it just takes one.
WBZ-TV's Eric Fisher reports.
The U.S. government on Thursday forecast an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which is already off to an early start..
Based on satellite data and ocean temperatures, researchers are predicting an above-average year with 17 named storms, eight..