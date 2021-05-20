Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire to end bloody 11-day war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has announced a ceasefire to halt an 11-day military operation against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.A statement said his Security Cabinet unilaterally approved the Egyptian-mediated proposal.The two sides were still negotiating exactly when it would take effect.

Multiple reports said the truce was to go into effect at 2am, just over three hours after the cabinet’s decision.“The political leaders emphasised that the reality on the ground will be that which determines the future of the campaign,” the statement said.