Daily Download: 'AGT' S16 Preview, 'Bachelorette' Australia Casts First Bisexual Star
Daily Download: 'AGT' S16 Preview, 'Bachelorette' Australia Casts First Bisexual Star

There are plenty of chills and tears in the first trailer for season 16 of "America's Got Talent".

Plus, more of our daily download, including "The Bachelorette" Australia casting their first bisexual lead.