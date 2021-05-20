5 Common Produce Storage Mistakes

Did you know there's a right and wrong way to store produce?

, Avoid these 5 common errors.

1.

Don’t store fruits and vegetables based on how they're displayed at the supermarket.

2.

Don't put tomatoes in the fridge.

They'll taste better at room temperature.

3.

Watermelon loses its flavor and color when stored in the fridge.

4.

Don't put zucchini in the crisper, and try to eat it within 5 days.

5.

Don't store fruits and vegetables together.

They'll make each other overripe