Voters will have final say after Richmond's casino evaluation panel backs ONE Casino + Resort

BELIEVES CITY COUNCIL WILLAPPROVE THIS MASSIVE CASINOPROJECT ON THE SOUTHSIDE - THATWOULD BRING A MASSIVE INVESTMENTINTO THIS AREA.BUT ITSTHE VOTERS WHO WILL HAVE THEFINAL SAYI HAVE BEEN IN THIS HOME SINCEJULY 31, 1999 AND I LOVE IT, ILOVE THECOMMUNITY A NEW, MASSIVENEIGHBOR MAYSOON MOVE IN NEAR CAROLYNJOHNSON'S NEIGHBORHOODI THINK IT IS AN AWESOME DAY FOREVERYONE, IT'S WIN WIN YOU CAN'TGOWRONG AS VEIC PRESIDENT OFTHE MCGUIRECIVIC ASSOCIATION - SHE SUPPORTSTHE ONE CASINO AND RESORT - THEONE PROPOSAL RICHMOND WENT 'ALLIN' ON THURSDAYOH MY GOSH!

I WAS SO EXCITED, NOJUST FOR THE ONE PROJECT BUTFOR THE COMMUNITY BECAUSE WEHAVE HET OPPORTUNITY TO BRING1500 JOBS IN THENEIGHBORHOOD AS WELL AS 12BUSINESSES UNDER ONE ROOF!ONE CASINO BEAT OUT SIXPROPOSALS ....TO BUILD A 600MILLION DOLLAR GAMING ANDENTERTAINMENT DESTINATION ONWALMSLEY BOULEVARD.IT WOULD HISOTRICALLY BETHE FIRST BLACK- OWNED CASINO INTHE COUNTRYIT'S FOR ALL OF SOUTHSIDE, IT'SNOT JUST FOR THE 8TH DISTRICT,IT'SFOR ALL OF US 8TH DISTRICTCOUNCILWOMANREVA TRAMMELL FOUGHT FOR THISPROJECT - IN AN AREA THAT SHESAYS HASN'T SEEN ANY MAJORINVESTMENTS FOR 50 YEARSI WANT TO SAY THANK YOU MAYOR,THANK YOU FOR LISTENING TOOU RPEOPLE AND LISTENING TO THEPEOPLE IN THE 2ND AND 4THDISTRICTTHAT DIDN'T WANT IT IN THEIRDISTRICT AND MY PEOPLE DID AND IDID.NEARLY EVERY OTHER CASINOPROPOSAL WAS PROTESTED ANDRECEIVED GREAT OPPOSITION -EXCEPT THIS SOUTHSIDE PROJECT.HOWEVER THERE ARE SOME WHO AREAGAINST HAVIN GA CASINO INRICHMOND NO MATTER THE LOCATIONCITING GAMBLING ANDTRAFFIC CONCERNS AMONG OTHERISSUES.JOBS, IT'S GOING TO BRING OVER1700 JOBS.IT'S GOING TO RESTART THIS WHOLEAREA.IVE TALKED TO ALL THE BUSINESSOWNERS OVER TREHE ON COMMERCEROAD, ALL UP AND DOWN RICHMONDHIGHWAY, BROAD ROCK ALL OF THEMSAID PLEASE PLEASE GET IT OVERHERE PLEASETHIS PROPOSAL STILL NEEDS ALECAR A FEW HURDLES - FIRSTAPPROVAL BY CITY COUNCIL ANDTHENYOU, THE VOTERS WILL WEIGH IN ONAREFERENDUM THIS NOVEMBER.WORKING FOR YOU IN RICHMOND IMBKCBS SIX NEWS