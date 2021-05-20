Karen Garner Arrest: 2 Former Loveland Police Officers, Austin Hopp & Daria Jalali, Turn Themselves In

Former Loveland police officers Daria Jalali and Austin Hopp were released from the Larimer County Jail after posting bond on Thursday.
The two people turned themselves in Thursday after arrest warrants were issued for both.
Former Loveland police officers Daria Jalali and Austin Hopp were released from the Larimer County Jail after posting bond on Thursday.
The two people turned themselves in Thursday after arrest warrants were issued for both.
Former Loveland police officers Daria Jalali and Austin Hopp are being held behind bars at the Larimer County Jail. The two people..
Two former Loveland police officers are facing charges relating to the arrest of Karen Garner last summer. Austin Hopp and Daria..