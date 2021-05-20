Karen Garner Arrest: 2 Former Loveland Police Officers, Austin Hopp & Daria Jalali, Turn Themselves In
Former Loveland police officers Daria Jalali and Austin Hopp were released from the Larimer County Jail after posting bond on Thursday.

The two people turned themselves in Thursday after arrest warrants were issued for both.