Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Top 10 Anime Characters That Got Cancelled On Social Media

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:22s 0 shares 2 views
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime characters that recieved negative attention on social media.

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime characters that recieved negative attention on social media, as seen in series such as "Horimiya", "Haikyuu", "Darling in the Franxx", and more!

