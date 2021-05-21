Biden Praises Cease-Fire And Vows To Continue 'Quiet' Diplomacy

President Biden gave brief remarks Thursday night after the Israeli government said it had agreed to a cease-fire in its conflict with Hamas.
More than 200 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed in some of the worst fighting in the region.
By Steve Herman
U.S. President Joe Biden said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed him Thursday that..
Israel's leader said he would continue military operations against Palestinians in Gaza after U.S. President Joe Biden called for..