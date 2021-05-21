Unseasonal snow slams Montana

A low-pressure system brought unseasonal snow to Montana on Thursday, May 20.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in the northwest.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @KWInsuranceMT.