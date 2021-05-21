Skip to main content
Unseasonal snow slams Montana

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A low-pressure system brought unseasonal snow to Montana on Thursday, May 20.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in the northwest.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @KWInsuranceMT.

