Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protests took place in Manhattan, New York on Thursday, May 20 after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was announced.

A brawl broke out between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters, and the NYPD arrested multiple protesters in Times Square.

According to reports, one of the protesters threw an explosive device at the crowd in Manhattan's Diamond District.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @AnthonyVidalR.