'This is a Michigan problem': EMS requests more funding from state lawmakers

With resources stretched thin, EMS providers are requesting more funding from the state of Michigan.

LANSING TODAY.

SAYING THEY NEEDMORE MONEY FROM THE STATE, ORELSE AMBULANCE SERVICES COULDBE IN JEOPARDY..RIGHT NOW .THE "MICHIGANASSOCIATION OF AMBULANCESERVICES" SERVES ABOUT 70PERCENT OF MICHIGAN COUNTIES.INCLUDING MANY IN OUR AREA .

ANDJUST LAST YEA RALONE, THEYWERE RESPONSIBLE FOR MORE THAN60- PERCENT OF AMBULANCETRANSPORTS INTHE STATE .

WITH COVIDSTRETCHING THEIR EFFORTS EVENFURTHER...OUR ANGELINE MCCCALL BREAKSDOWN JUST HOW MUCH MONEY THEYARE ASKING FOR.

AND WHY IT'S SOSDEPERATELY NEEDED.ANGELINE?MICHIGAN EMS LEADERS ARE ASKINGFOR 10 MILLION DOLLARS.TO HELP PAY FOR WAGES THAT THEYSAY AREN'T LIVABLE FOR EMSWORKERSACROSS THE STATE.

NOT ONLY THAT- BUT THERE HASBEEN NO RATE INCREASE SINCE2000.

IN FACT, THEY'VE HAD TWODECREASES FROM THEM.Ken Cummings, President/CEO ofTri-Hospital EMS this is no tademocratic or republicanproblem.

This is a michiganproblem.

A PROBLEM T.HAT'S ONLYBECOME WORSE OVER THE LAST TWODECADES.

WHICH EMS OFFICIALSSAY HAS RESULTED IN UNLIVEABLEWAGESFOR PARAMEDICS.

AND A SHORTAGEOF NEW HIS.RE JEFF WHITETHOSE WHO TESTIFIED SAY 75PERCENT OF AMBULANCE CALLSTESTIFIED SAY 75 PERCENT OFAMBULANCE CALLS COME FROMMEDICARE OR MEDICAID RECIPIENTS.BUT THOSE CALLSAR E A FIXEDRATE.

AND THAT FIXED RATE ONLYCOVERSRO UGHLY 1O TO 30 PERCENTOF THE COST.

OF THE TRANSPORT.MEANING AMBULANCE SERVICECOMPANIES HAVE HAD TO BACK THEREST OF THE COSTRATE ONLY COVERS ROUGHLY 1O TO30 PERCENT OF THE COST.

OF THETRANSPORT.

MEANING AMBULANCESERVICE COMPANIES HAVE HAD TOBACK THE REST OF THE COSTTHEMSELVES.RESULTING IN LOW WAGES..

AND LOWENTHUSIASM FOR NEW PARAMEDICSTO ENTER THE PROFESSION.

JEFFWHITE: today, there are no moremedics in the piepline.

There isalmost no oneleft for our agencies to hire.As we sit here,Ems agencies are unable to findenoughparamedics to serve yourcommunities.

This has resultedin working our localheroes still on the job to thepoint ofexhaustion.

THOSE IN FRONT OFLAWAKMERS TODAY.

ARE ASKING FOR10 MILLION DOLLARS.WHICH WOULD CONTRIBUTE TO A'RATE INCREASE' IN REIMBURSEMENTFOR MEDICAID RECIPIENTS.

SO THEYCAN PAY PARAMEDICS LIKEDENISE POPE FROM NILES,MICHIGAN.DENISE POPE - PARAMEDIC,SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGANSOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN COMMUNITYAMULBANCE SERVICE The thing iswe can't provide.

Wecan't feed our families and wedon't get to see our families.DENISE POPE TELLIGN FOX 17 SHE'SWORKED 109 HOURS IN ONE WEEK.

TOHELP KEEP THEAMBULANCE SERVICE UP ANDRUNNING..

AND TO BE ABLE TOPAY HER BILLS.DENISE POPE: when we can look atanadvertisement on a fast runBillboard, andthe advertisement is for morethan whatyou make out hourly, knowingwhat isexpected of us it's it's verydisheartening.

It'sit's hard to noft eel burnt outandfrustrated.

PARAMEDICS AREHOPEFUL LEGISLATORS ARETAKING THEIR CONCERNS SERIOUSLY.TO KEEP PARAMEDICS IN THEIR JOBTODAY.

AND PROTECT YOUR FALMIYTOMORROW.

The truth is I wantto do this I love my job.But I really need help.

I needmore optionsother than just working everysingle day of theweek.

And it's, it's exhausting.We are allexhaustde.

It's, it's somethingwe, weneed to be heard.BESIDES THAT 10 MILLION THATWOULD GO TORWADS THEMEDICAID REIMBURSEMENTRA TE.THEY ARE ALSO ASKING FOR 5MILLION FOR A TUITION GRANT TOTRAIN NEW PARAMEDICS.MONEY THAT WOULD HAVE TO BEDETERMINED IN A STATE BUDGET.TODAY'S TESTIMONY COMES AS THESTATE OBSERVES"MICHIGAN EMS RECOGNITION WEEK".IN THE NEWSROOM,ANGELINE MCCALL FOX 17 NEWS.