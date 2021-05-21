Pranks can creep up on you no matter the place or time!
From scare pranks to workplace pranks, to gross-out pranks and obstacle course pranks, this compilation features the best of the best for the loudest laughs!
Pranks can creep up on you no matter the place or time!
From scare pranks to workplace pranks, to gross-out pranks and obstacle course pranks, this compilation features the best of the best for the loudest laughs!
This guy decided to prank his friend while he seemed engrossed in his phone. He placed a firecracker behind him and burnt it. The..
Hey, if the AFV staff picks it, you know the clip is good! Watch the selections from the folks who know their pranks and fails..