Get the Facts on the Vax: Kansas City doctors answer your questions

TESTED POSITIVE NBC9 VIEWERSHAVE BEEN SENDING IN TIRHEQUESTIONS ABOUT THE COVID-19VACCINE.WE’RE TAKING THOSE QUESTIONS TODOCTORS AT SAINT LUKE’S TO TGEYOU THE FACTS ABOUT THE FACTSAND HERE’S ONE QUESTION.WHAT ARE THE MOST COMMON SEIDEFFECTS OF THE VACCINE?WELL, THE MOST COMN SIDEEFFECTS WOULD BE SOME INJECTIONSITES SORENESS SOME REDNESS ANDMAYBE SEOM HEAT OVER THAT SAMESITEND A SOME PATIENTS LLWIDESCRIBE SYMPTOMS SUCH AS AHEADACHE A LOW-GRADE FEVER.MAYBE SOME MALAISE.THESE ARE TYPICALLY VERY SHORTDURATION.JUST AAY D OR TWO ANDIMPORTANTLY THERE’S NO NEED TOMAKE ANY SPECIAL PLANS.YOU DON’T NEED TO TAKE TIME OFFOF WORK OR MAKE ANY SPECIALPLANS FOR CHILD CARE.JUST GET THAT VACCINE AS SOON ASYOU CAN YOU’LL BE