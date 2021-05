How vulnerability makes you a better leader | Tracy Young

As the founder of a startup, Tracy Young often worried that employees and investors valued male CEOs more -- and that being a woman compromised her position as a leader.

In this brave, personal talk, she gives an honest look at the constraints women face when trying to adapt to a male-dominated business culture -- and shares how she developed the courage and vulnerability to lead as her complete, raw self.

(This talk contains a graphic story.

Discretion is advised.)