Rebel S01E07 Race

Rebel 1x07 "Race" Season 1 Episode 7 Promo Trailer HD - Against Rebel’s advice, Cruz turns to a familiar source to help dig up proof that proves the Stonemore valve is faulty.

Elsewhere, Rebel, Cassidy and Grady come together to help Ziggy after learning that her friends have been unjustly expelled from school.

Meanwhile, Lana continues to search for more information about Angela and instead is confronted with a shocking revelation on an all-new episode of “Rebel,” Thursday, May 27th on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.