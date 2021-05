Law and Order Organized Crime S01E07 Everybody Takes A Beating Sometime

Law and Order Organized Crime 1x07 "Everybody Takes A Beating Sometime" Season 1 Episode 7 Promo Trailer HD - Bell’s family goes public with their lawsuit, which leads to almost-instant repercussions on the job.

Angela tries to extract her children from Wheatley’s clutches.

Stabler puts the finishing touches on a long-awaited plan.