Prince William slams BBC after report on methods used to secure Diana interview

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, has lambasted the BBC for contributing “significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation” felt by his late mother, Princess Diana, in the years before her death, in a rare emotionally charged statement by a royal against the public broadcaster.
