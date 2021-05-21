BMW Motorrad Motorsport WorldSBK Team 2021 - Home of the Engine. Home of the Team

The wait is over.

This weekend, BMW Motorrad Motorsport kicks off its campaign in the 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK).

After the development period and winter tests, the new BMW M 1000 RR is now set for its race debut.

For the first time, the 2021 WorldSBK grid will feature four riders on the BMW M 1000 RR.

Tom Sykes (GBR) and BMW newcomer Michael van der Mark (NED) start for the works team, the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team.

Jonas Folger (GER) and Eugene Laverty (IRL) line up for BMW satellite teams Bonovo MGM Racing and RC Squadra Corse.