Israel-Palestine: Celebrations in Gaza as truce announced after 11 days

After 11 days of war, An Egyptian-mediated truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday, but Hamas warned it still had its hands on the trigger and demanded Israel end the violence in Jerusalem and address the damages in Gaza Strip after the worst fighting in years.

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to help the devastated Gaza.

