MiG-21 Crash: IAF Pilot Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary killed, inquiry ordered

Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary, An Indian Air Force was killed after a MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab in the wee hours of Friday.

The incident took place around 1 am on Friday when the Mig-21 of the IAF crashed at Langiana Khurd village of Baghapurana in Moga.

The IAF aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened.

