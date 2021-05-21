Entire road section explodes in central China sending passersby into air

A section of road spontaneously exploded in central China during some roadworks, sending workers and pedestrians into the air.

The CCTV video of the scene, filmed in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province on May 20, shows fire suddenly bursting out of a manhole and the road exploding, knocking nearby people in the air.

According to reports, workers were doing construction work next to the manhole, causing the gas inside the drain pipe to explode.

Four people were injured and sent to hospital.

Fortunately, none of them were in life-threatening condition.

The video was provided by local media with permission.