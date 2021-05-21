Clever geese play dead to escape dog attack in east China

A group of geese played dead to escape being attacked by a dog in eastern China.

The funny video, captured in the city of Changzhou in Jiangsu Province on May 15, shows a goose playing dead after being caught by a dog.

After the dog walked away, the goose suddenly stood up and ran away quickly.

The dog then ran to chase the geese again and two of them laid down immediately to pretend to be dead, so the dog ran away.

According to the geese’s owner Mr Zhang, he saw the dog running to bite his geese from the surveillance and got really worried.

So he rode his scooter to the site to try to drive the dog away.

However, he found the dog had disappeared and the geese were all there without being hurt when he arrived.

