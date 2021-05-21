Crystal shapes and their meanings (heart, spheres, clusters) - School of Hard Rocks Lesson 35

Crystals can be found in various shapes, from spheres, hearts, points to pyramids.

While it's important to take note of the purported properties of the crystals you own, it's good to look at the shapes that they come in too.In the previous video, we explored what some shapes of crystals mean and how they should be used.

In this particular episode, we look at what heart, sphere, and cluster crystals mean and what are the best ways to use them - from harnessing grounding energies to bringing calming vibes to the environment.What are some of the crystal shapes you own and what do you use them for?