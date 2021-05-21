Man films simultaneous rain shower and dry weather happening on both sides of his car

A Canadian man caught a curious bit of weather on camera from his parked car, as the skies were clear and dry on his left, while rain was pouring to his right.

The divisive weather was filmed near Pleasant Ridge, New Brunswick on May 18.

The filmer commented: "I was at my sister's place taking bird pictures, when all of a sudden it started raining.

Well at least it started raining on the right-hand side of the car.

"Talk about being at the right place at the right time.

On top of that, I just found out that my sister's house is in Kent County and the garden is in Northumberland County."