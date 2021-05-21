'I was afraid': Prince Harry, Oprah discuss mental health

The Duke of Sussex reveals in ‘The Me You Can’t See' that London is a place where he’s felt trapped and hunted by cameras, leading to anxiety.
He tells The Associated Press he was “worried about it” and “afraid,” but was able to work through it.
The Duke of Sussex reveals in ‘The Me You Can’t See' that London is a place where he’s felt trapped and hunted by cameras, leading to anxiety.
He tells The Associated Press he was “worried about it” and “afraid,” but was able to work through it.
Prince Harry has accused his family of "total neglect" in a new documentary series about mental health with Oprah Winfrey.
For Harry, returning to London to attend Prince Philip's funeral last month meant once more facing a place where he felt trapped..