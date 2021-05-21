'Person detected': Doorbell camera alerts US homeowners to terrifyingly huge snake

A woman in Tennessee got a strange caller late at night on her doorbell camera, as a large snake slithered inches from the lens up her doorframe.

The homeowner, Christi Krizman, commented: "My husband and I were watching TV around 11:00pm on May 17 when we get a notification from the security system that someone is at the front door.

It’s usually nothing, so I casually check the camera and almost throw my phone across the room.

All I see is large scales sliding up the camera.

I gasped and my husband jumped up, ready to defend the house.

I’m not sure what I said, but I’m pretty sure I just kept saying “SNAKE” repeatedly with no context.

I ran to the door and he ran to get a broom.

Once we realized it was just a big rat snake, I caught my breath, went outside, and took pictures because otherwise, no one would have believed me.

Nose to tail, he was between 4'-5'.