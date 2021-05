Watch the amazing moment a drag queen performs a heart-warming tribute to her terminally ill grandmother

A drag queen has shared the amazing moment they performed a heart-warming tribute to their terminally ill grandmother.

Eric, 28, who performs as drag persona 'Sunshine Glitterchild', had only been performing in drag for a year when he learned his 81-year-old grandmother's health was deteriorating.

When Eric and his family were told grandmother Lyse had become terminally ill with kidney and heart problems, the family scrambled to organise a special performance for her.