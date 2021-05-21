UK man spends £10,000 a year to look like his “plastic fantastic” idol - a Ken doll

A self-confessed "diva" who lives a life of exuberance and luxury says he spends £10,000 a year to look like his "plastic fantastic" idol - a Ken doll. Jimmy Featherstone, 22, has had lip fillers, cheek fillers, botox and veneers done over the past 12 months and says "this is just the beginning". His ultimate goal is to look like a real-life Ken doll - the fictional character with various outfits and chiselled features made famous as Barbie's counterpart.Jimmy, who has his hair done once a week, said he "loves" the "plastic fantastic" look and will keep getting cosmetic work done until he's finally satisfied. The singleton's lifestyle is just as eye-catching as his finely tuned aesthetic, with shopping trips, champagne lunches and helicopter rides always on the agenda. As a result, Jimmy has become a local celebrity in his hometown of Hull, East Yorks., where he can often be seen walking the streets in his flashy outfits. However, he wants to branch out and is due to appear on an upcoming reality TV show which he has described as the "Yorkshire version of TOWIE".Jimmy said he hopes to find love on the show after breaking up with his partner of three years, who was more than 40 years his senior, in November. He'll be on the lookout for an "older man" who can facilitate his lifestyle, Jimmy said.He added: "I have always been someone who wants to stand out from the crowd. "And now I even want to look a bit more out there than I already do, I want to look more plastic, that's the aesthetic I like. "I have had lots of procedures done in the last 12 months but this is only the beginning. "If I had to describe what I want to look like it would be a Ken doll, I just think he's plastic fantastic and looks amazing. "I know I'm not everyone's cup of tea but I don't care, I'm doing what makes me happy."Jimmy, who says he would like to get a nose job next, currently works at his friend's boutique in Hull doing promotional work. However, he would like to enter the world of entertainment and hopes appearing on the "Yorkshire version of Towie" will propel him forwards. Although his exuberant lifestyle is already that of a reality star. Earlier this month he celebrated his 22nd birthday with a flashy party that cost a whopping £2,000. He had a three-tier cake, fireworks on entry and a bouquet of flowers made up of £20 notes while some guests arrived in limousines. Jimmy said: "It was very classy and absolutely fabulous.

Some people have compared it to a wedding. "I just love going all out and getting people talking, what can I say?"If there's a party I'll organise a limo and get makeup artists along, it's just what I enjoy doing.

I like the finer things in life."Jimmy added that among his favourite birthday gifts were items made by luxury brands Chanel, Jimmy Choo and Moncler.He's also hoping his upcoming TV appearance, which doesn't have a name or release date yet, will help him find love. Jimmy said: "My ex was older than my dad so people know me for being with older men.

I've always been attracted to them."I don't think anyone my age can give me the lifestyle that I want, whereas someone who is older and has made their money can."He added: "I've always liked nice things like designer clothes and holidays so that's what I'm trying to achieve."Jimmy said he left school at 16 and did office administrative work to save up and pay for his procedures. He added: "People might not think it but I have worked hard to pay for what I have."Speaking about the interest his lifestyle has garnered on social media, Jimmy said: "The way I see it, if people are talking about me then I've done something right."I don't care what people think or say.

I'm doing what I enjoy."