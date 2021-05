Veena George takes charge as the new Kerala Health Minister| Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet |Oneindia News

Journalist-turned- politician Veena George is at the helm of Kerala's Health Ministry in the second Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet, replacing KK Shailaja at a time when the state is witnessing an unprecedented Covid-19 surge.

Veena George is a two-time legislator who represents Aranmula constituency in the Kerala assembly.

