West Michigan women sell positive messages through clothing

Liz Vanhoven-Co- Owner 1:00 "Wewanted to inspire and motivateand bring positive energy intothe world right att he time,because it was such ascary time in the world.

Andwhat better waythan to birng it throughpositive messaging inclothing.

So our brand is mostlystreetawerthat is trendy and comfortable.And witha positive message behind it."SAY HELLO TO THE "GOOD DAYS"APPAREL COMPANY.

3:13 "Weactually put the definition onsomesleeves so that people wehn theywear it, theycan look at it and say you know,I'm gonnawear this today I choose to havea goodday, I'm gonna reflect what thisbrand standsbehind.

And, and when you wearit out,outside, you're standign inline, peoplecan read that as well and belike, that's acool message.

And it just reallykind ofunites us in a crazy chaos worldrigthnow." LIZ VANHOVEN AND CHELSEYELDRIDGESTARTED THE COMPANY BACK INAPRIL OF 2020, JUST AFTER THECORONOVIRUS PANDEMIC BEGAN.Chelsey Eldridge-Co- Owner 1:54"So I had lost my job during thepandemic, Liz still had her fulltime job.

And Ikind of just started gonigdownhill a lot,my routine was off.

I was justkind of losingmyself.

And we started workingout changingour lifestyle a little bit.

Andthat's when westarted posting stuff about gooddays.

Andt he feedback we gotfrom it was soamazing.

We're like, we need otlike start abusiness." AND THEY DID JUSTTHAT, BUT ITWASN'T EASY.

7:45 "We literallyhad to youtube and googleeverything.

How to deo verysingle step.Every single step we had tolearn.

And wetaught ourselves how to doeverything.

Trialand error, Sure." WHILE THEYFIGURED OUT HOW TO GET THEIR NEWBUSINESS UP AND RUNNING,INITITALLY, THEY WANTED TO KEEPIT QUIET.

4:31 "Honestly, wekind of kept a lot of itto ourselves, because we didn'twant to hearany like negative or opinion orouttake onwhat we what they thought weshould bedoing or like to sway us adifferent way ornot do it." SO, THEY GOT TOWORK ON THEIRCLOTHING LINE; FROM A SAFARICOLLECTION TO THEIR GOOD ENERGYIS A CHAIN REACTION GEAR.10:56 "It's funny, as we bothbeen thereand to fashion I feel like fromjump.

So itdefinitely makes sense for us tobe in thisposition.

And I think w'ereYeah, we're bothreally creative." CREATIVE WITHWA ILLINNGESS TOHELP OTHERS, LIKE WITH THEIR"WORKIN ON ME" COLLECTION FORMENTAL HEALTH AWAERNESS MONTH.9:58 "This one says protect yourpeace.

And then mine says, itsays the good days,the parlalel and tenh on theback it says,everybody's got a purpose.

Whatisyours?

LIZ AND CHELSEY THENREACHED OUTTO PEOPLE WHO REALLY KNOW HOW TOGET THEIR BRAND SOMERECOGNITIION.

11:36 "So we havea few of our really closefreinds that are really biginfluencers.

And they we'vedefinitely learned that socialmedia marketing is a whole otherlevel tha Ithad, we had no idea.

Like, howdoes oneget Tic Tok famous?

Yeah, wehave yet todo that.

But we're trying Yeah."TRYING.TO MAKE EACH AND EVERYDAY.A GOOD ONE.

6:00 "I feellike we are just getting going,likewe have seen such a huge impactthatwe've already created.

And it'sjust thebeginning for us.

