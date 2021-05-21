Babil shares unseen picture of dad Irrfan Khan| Here's how Shilpa Shetty wished her son Viaan on his birthday

Babil Khan, the elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has posted a rare picture of his father.
Alongwith the picture, Babil addresses a note to his father.
Celebrity couple Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra's son Viaan is celebrating his 9th birthday today.
The makers of the Ajay Devgn-starrer sports drama "Maidaan" on Thursday quashed rumours that they were considering putting the film up for pay-per-view digital release.
Actor Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid the Covid crisis over the past year.
Actress Hina Khan on Thursday posted a throwback video to commemorate her father Aslam khan's one month death anniversary.
