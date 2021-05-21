Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, May 21, 2021

Friday Forecast 5.21.21

Credit: WSFL - Scripps
Duration: 00:58s 0 shares 2 views
Friday Forecast 5.21.21
Friday Forecast 5.21.21

Hall Fire Weather warningcommunities until saturdaylow humidity, those windswarm temperatures.

Here'sthroughout the day, crankieast at times of around 25tomorrow, still a bit breewinds finally start to dieonshore flow, we could runquick moving showers throuof days.

Of course, any rashould be on the lighter sthis afternoon in the lowfeeling pretty comfortablelow humidity, overnight tethat seven day forecast.

Mlow eighties for the weekewarm things up though by t

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage

CBS4 Forecast For Friday 5/21/2021

CBS4 Forecast For Friday 5/21/2021

CBS4 Miami

CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says today will be mostly sunny and breezy with afternoon highs in the low 80s.