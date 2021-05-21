The 14-Year-Old Who Can Deadlift 235lbs | MIAMI MUSCLE

THIS 14-YEAR-OLD dedicates her life to CrossFit.

Brooklynn Sittner has big dreams. She’s a CrossFit fanatic, who began the sport aged seven.

She has now been training for half her life and hopes to one day compete professionally at the games.

Her impressive stats include bench pressing 125lbs and a deadlift weight of 235lb.

Last year Brooklynn became the national champion for Olympic weightlifting in her age group, an achievement that took hours of dedication, and stepping outside of normal teenage existence.

She explained how her schedule differs from ordinary teens: “I travel all over the world to compete.

I'm always at the gym.

Some people would think I don't have any fun.

But for me, that is fun.” Outside of training at her dad’s gym, Brooklynn has a nutritional coach, she has only ever tried cotton candy once and stays away from soda.

She fits in homeschooling in the morning and spends the rest of her day at the gym.

“I train six days a week, I get to the gym about noon, I leave anywhere from seven to eight," she said.

Brooklynn trains with her father Cory, who is also her coach.

Despite the pressure of their relentless workout schedule, he isn’t concerned about creating a family rift.

He said it had “positively impacted our father-daughter relationship, it allows us to be together every day and challenge each other.” Brooklynn has recently challenged her competitive dad to an intense CrossFit workout, but who will win?

Https://www.instagram.com/queen_beezy13/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/smashdaddysit/?hl=en