Predators-Hurricanes to play Game 3 tonight in Nashville; what you need to know

The Nashville Predators are taking the ice at home in Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and even though Music City is back, there are still COVID safety protocols fans will have to follow.
Switchbacks Showcasing
KOAA - Southern Colorado
The Nashville Predators are taking the ice at home in Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and even though Music City is back, there are still COVID safety protocols fans will have to follow.
Even after a full day of school and practice, this week’s WXXV Student Athlete of the Week can never bear to part ways with..