Dow Movers: CSCO, BA

Friday, May 21, 2021

Credit: Market News Video
In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%.

Year to date, Boeing registers a 10.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 0.8%.

Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 17.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 0.4%, and American Express, trading up 1.8% on the day.

