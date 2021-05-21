UK TikToker saves hundreds of pounds making her own pergola

A woman from Aberdeen in Scotland has won fans on TikTok for her creative home and gardening hacks.

In the video, talented Alexandra Lawson shows fans how to build a pergola for £265 ($375), which she says it half the price of a pre-made kit.

"By showing others how easy it is to install I hope to inspire them to try out the DIY project too, just in time for summer," she says.

In a second video, she shows how people can use treated roof batons and a bit of DIY to transform their out-of-date fences into "a modern minimalist look" that's currently fashionable.

Her TikTok is @casalawson.