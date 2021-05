Sy Montgomery shares how she's inspired by the world's fastest and smallest bird!

Naturalist, National Book Award Finalist, and NYT Bestselling author Sy Montgomery shares the gift of the world's smallest and fastest bird- The Hummingbird.

Find out how Sy, along with hummingbird rehabilitator Brenda Sherburn rescued abandoned baby hummingbirds and nursed them back to health, in this charmingly perfect gem of a book about the most exquisite and extraordinary of winged creatures!