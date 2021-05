White Fungus: Who are at risk, what are the symptoms and how can it be prevented? | Oneindia News

As the central government asks states to notify black fungus or mucormycosis an epidemic, an infection called white fungus is now creating panic.These new cases of white fungus have been found in Patna, Bihar, and this infection is more dangerous than black fungus.White Fungus can be caused due to low immunity or if people come in contact with things that contain these moulds like water.

