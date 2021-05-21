Gale force winds whip up big waves and sea form at Porthleven in Cornwall

Gale force winds hit the coast of Cornwall on Friday (May 21) at Porthleven, with gusts in excess of 60mph.
The strong winds whipped up large waves and a lot of sea foam in the harbour.
Winds of around 50mph battered the coast at Porthleven in Cornwall on Bank Holiday Monday (May 3).