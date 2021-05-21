Gaza Cease-Fire Prompts World Leaders To Call for Long-Term Solution

The cease-fire was declared in the region early on May 21.

U.N.

Secretary General António Guterres addressed the development in the conflict via Twitter.

Israeli & Palestinian leaders have a responsibility beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict, U.N.

The sentiment was echoed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Only a political solution will bring lasting peace and security to all, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, via NPR News.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson remarked that a "durable" resolution "ends the cycle of violence and delivers a sustainable and just peace.".

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will travel to the region soon to meet with leaders from both sides.

More than 250 people have been killed in the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

At least 70 of the dead are children