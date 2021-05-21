Skip to main content
Friday, May 21, 2021

Crowds flee buildings as two earthquakes strike southwestern China

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A 5.6-magnitude and a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck a city in southwestern China.

The video, filmed in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in Yunnan Province on May 21, shows shoppers running out of a shop as the building started to shake, as well as panicked residents and animals during the quake.

Rescue work is underway and the loss is being calculated.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

Explore