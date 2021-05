Raw Video: Apple CEO Tim Cook Avoids Reporters Staking Out Oakland Courthouse

Apple CEO Tim Cook, testifying Friday at a landmark antitrust case brought by Epic Games, gave reporters the slip as they waited for him to arrive.

Cook entered the courthouse lobby through a side door as reporters were staked out; once they saw he was already inside they shouted questions at him through closed glass doors.

Cook flashed a peace sign at reporters as he entered an elevator.

(5/21/21)