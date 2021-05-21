Protesters Clash In Times Square, Political Science Professor Hopeful Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Will Hold

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement after nearly 11 days of violence.
Pres.
Biden said it could serve as a starting point for lasting peace in the region, but tensions remain high, even in New York City.
CBS2's John Dias reports.
Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protests took place in Manhattan, New York on Thursday, May 20 after a ceasefire between Israel and..
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) International pressure is mounting on Israel and Palestine to de-escalate and exercise restraint amid..