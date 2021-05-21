How to Cope with Climate Anxiety

Is the climate crisis making you anxious?

If so, you’re not alone.

We spoke to the chief science officer at the American Psychological Association to find out what can help.

Approximately 67% of Americans have some level of anxiety when it comes to the impact of climate change on the future of our planet, according to an American Psychiatric Association poll.

Here are some coping mechanisms from Mitch Prinstein, the chief science officer at the APA.

