Daily Dividend Report: MOS,GLPI,NEE,HD,MCD

The dividend will be paid on June 17, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2021.

The Mosaic Company announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on the Company's common stock.

The Mosaic Company announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend will be paid on June 17, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2021.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared the second quarter 2021 cash dividend of $0.67 per share of its common stock, an increase of $.02 per share per quarter, or 3 percent.

The dividend is payable on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 11, 2021.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy, today declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.385 per share.

The dividend is payable on June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 2, 2021.

The Home Depot—, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $1.65 per share.

The dividend is payable on June 17, 2021, to shareholders of record on the close of business on June 3, 2021.

This is the 137th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.29 per share of common stock payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021.