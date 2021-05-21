Skip to main content
Prince William makes first public appearance in Edinburgh since BBC Diana ‘Panorama’ revelations

Footage of Prince William making an appearance at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland, this afternoon (May 21).

The Duke of Cambridge inspected the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse and was welcomed as Lord High Commissioner in the Ceremony of the Keys.

It was his first public appearance since revelations yesterday following the Lord Dyson report into a cover-up relating to BBC’s Panorama interview with Princess Diana.

