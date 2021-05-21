Enjoy this deep dive into NYC's newest attraction, Little Island

Little Island, a new free public park at 13th Street in Hudson River Park, opened to the public today (May 21) and it offers a unique green space unlike any other in New York City.

The park, one of the first to open in the city since the COVID-19 pandemic, provides serene spaces to explore, new venues for live performances and cultural events, and unique vantage points to view the surrounding area.

The videos show a tour of New York City's new park.