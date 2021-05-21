Little Island, a new free public park at 13th Street in Hudson River Park, opened to the public today (May 21) and it offers a unique green space unlike any other in New York City.
Enjoy this deep dive into NYC's newest attraction, Little Island
The park, one of the first to open in the city since the COVID-19 pandemic, provides serene spaces to explore, new venues for live performances and cultural events, and unique vantage points to view the surrounding area.
The videos show a tour of New York City's new park.