BTS on Why 'Butter' Will Be the Summer Anthem, BBMAs & Looking Back at 8 Years Together | Billboard News
BTS sat down with Billboard's Tetris Kelly to talk all about their new single "Butter" and what separates it from their Billboard Hot 100 hit "Dynamite." Plus, what to expect from their Billboard Music Awards performance, their hair colors and reflecting on 8 years together as a group.