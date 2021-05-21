Pep Guardiola pays tribute to ‘lion’ Sergio Aguero

Pep Guardiola has compared Sergio Aguero’s predatory instincts to those of a “lion in the jungle” as the Argentinian prepares for his Manchester City farewell.Aguero, City’s record scorer with 258 goals, is set to make his final home appearance for the club as the champions wrap up their Premier League campaign against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.The 32-year-old is leaving the club at the end of the season after a decade’s outstanding service that has yielded 12 major trophies, including five Premier League titles.